Contra Zoom Pod Episode 305: Best Stunt Oscars

With the announcement of there being a stunt Oscar coming in 2028, we decided to name who we think should have been the nominees and winners for the past five years. We also discuss other new Oscar rules. Joining the show is critic Todd Pengelly.
Read about the addition of the Best Stunts category.
Read about the upcoming changes to some Oscar categories.
Dakota’s picks for Best Stunts the last five years: The Fall Guy, The Iron Claw, The Batman, No Time to Die and Tenet.
Todd’s picks for Best Stunts the last five years: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, John Wick: Chapter 4, RRR, No Time to Die and Tenet.
