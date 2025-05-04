The LEGO Shelf: May the 4th Build with You

Star Wars fans are dusting off their best robes and practicing their lightsaber fight moves which can only mean that May the 4th is upon us. Every year, LEGO commemorates the day by releasing a slew of new Star Wars sets and this year is no different as they have announced 9 new sets. While it will take “force-level” will power, or in my case, a bank statement with my account balance, to resist the temptation to splurge, one does not need to join the dark side to get excited about some of these sets hitting stores on the 4th:
Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship
The centrepiece of this year’s announcements is by far is the Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship. At 2,970 pieces, the LEGO designers have put a lot of detail into bringing the iconic spacecraft to life in LEGO form. The set features movable pieces which will make it displayable in either upright or flying mode.
Star Wars Logo
Coming on the heals of the recent Marvel logo release, LEGO is giving fans the chance to build their own Star Wars version. While the set has been getting mixed reviews for those who received advance access, most agree that it is a cool display piece to have on one’s desk or bookshelf. Unlike the Marvel logo, there are no mini-figures that come with this 3D set. Regardless, those who are interested in this set will most likely already have plenty of figures that they can display around it.
Chopper (C1-10p) Astromech Droid
A frequent scene-stealer in Star Wars Rebels, the lovable droid Chopper gets an impressive looking set. While the K2SO Security Droid is also included in the announced Star Wars sets, this 1,039-piece set is the one that I could see adding to my display case the most. The fact that it comes with a mini-figure version of the droid, and features some posable aspects, is further icing on the cake.
Jango Fett / Kylo Ren Helmets
If the Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship is a little out of your price range, fear not you can still get your fill of Jango with the latest edition to the LEGO Star Wars helmets series. While the previous helmets have been rather hit or miss, it looks like LEGO nailed the Jango Fett and Kylo Ren headgear. Really capturing the unique details in both masks, these two are raising the bar for the helmet series.