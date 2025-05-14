Contra Zoom Pod Episode 306: 2025 Hot Docs

The 2025 edition of Hot Docs ran from April 24-May 4th, and we recap six of the films we watched including Ultras, Coexistence, My Ass!, The Flamenco Guitar of Yerai Cortés, The Secret Lives of My Three Men, Always and Writing Hawa. Joining Dakota and Jeff is Pedro Lima, a writer for Contra Zoom Pod.
Check out Dakota’s reviews of Paul, and The Secret Lives of My Three Men.
Check out Jeff’s reviews of I Dreamed His Name, Shamed and Endless Cookie.
Check out Pedro’s reviews of The Flamenco Guitar of Yerai Cortés, Yalla Parkour, Khartoum, Mama and My Boyfriend the Fascist.
Watch C. Tangana’s music video for the song Oliveira Dos Cen Anos.
