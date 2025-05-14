May 2025 Streaming Guide

May 2025 is packed with exciting premieres, certified fresh seasons of returning favourites, and buzzy new titles across all major Canadian streaming platforms. Whether you’re settling in for a movie night, binging an entire season over the weekend, or diving into a compelling documentary, this month’s lineup is stacked with something for every kind of viewer. With new content dropping almost daily, your watchlist is about to get a serious upgrade.
Crave continues to deliver strong with Emmy-winning comedies, while Netflix is adding Live Events to the mix. Below is your ultimate guide to what’s streaming and when—so all you have to do is pick your favourites and press play.
May 1
The Four Seasons – Limited Series (Netflix)
A modern remake of the 1981 romantic comedy, starring Steve Carell and Tina Fey, exploring the complexities of friendship and relationships. Read Matthew Simpson’s review here.
The Biggest Fan – Film Premiere (Netflix)
100 Foot Wave – Season 3 Premiere (Crave)
May 2
Drag Brunch Saved My Life – Reality Series Premiere (Crave)
May 4
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld – Anthology Series Premiere (Disney+)
An animated series delving into the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy, featuring stories of iconic villains like Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.
May 7
David Spade: Dandelion – Comedy Special (Amazon Prime Video)
Last Bullet – Film Premiere (Netflix)
David Blaine: Do Not Attempt – Series Premiere (Disney +)
May 8
Forever – Series Premiere – (Netflix)
Conan O’Brien Must Go – Season Premiere (Crave)
Comedian Conan O’Brien embarks on a new season of his travel series, exploring unique destinations and cultures with his signature humour.
May 9
Nonnas – Film Premiere (Netflix)
Vince Vaughn stars in this heartwarming comedy about a man who finds unexpected family connections through a group of Italian grandmothers.
The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg – Documentary Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
May 13
Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop – Documentary Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
May 15
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 – Anthology Series (Netflix)
The Emmy-winning animated series returns with new episodes exploring futuristic themes and dark humor.
Overcompensating – Series Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives – Season 2 Premiere (Disney+)
May 16
The Brutalist– Oscar-winning Movie Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special – Stand-Up Special Premiere (Disney+)
May 20
Motorheads – Series Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – Animated Series Premiere (Disney+)
May 22
Sirens – Limited Series (Netflix)
Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon headline this dark comedy about complex family dynamics unfolding over a tumultuous weekend at a beach estate.
Earnhardt – Documentary Series Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
May 23
Big Mouth: Season 8 – Final Season Premiere (Netflix)
The beloved animated series concludes with its eighth season, wrapping up the hormonal hijinks of its adolescent characters.
Fear Street: Prom Queen – Film Premiere (Netflix)
Clarkson’s Farm: Season 4 – Season Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)
May 29
Dept. Q – Series Premiere (Netflix)
The Better Sister – Limited Series(Amazon Prime Video)
May 30
A Widow’s Game – Film Premiere (Netflix)
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 4 Premiere (Disney+, FX)
The Heart Knows – Film Premiere (Netflix)
Lost in Starlight – Animated Film Premiere (Netflix)
Netflix’s first original Korean animated film, a romantic drama set against a cosmic backdrop.
May 31
Netflix Tudum 2025 – Live Event (Netflix)
A global fan event featuring exclusive previews, celebrity appearances, and announcements of upcoming Netflix projects.