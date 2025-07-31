Contra Zoom Pod Episode 310: A24 Retrospective – Oasis: Supersonic

We continue our series going through the entire catalog of A24’s films. On this episode, Dakota and Matthew are looking at 2016’s Oasis: Supersonic, directed Mat Whitecross. The documentary follows the creation and rise of the Britpop band culminating in their 1996 Knebworth Festival headlining performance in front of 250,000 people. Joining our chat is Alex Watson.
Our double bill pairings include Better Man (Dakota’s pick), Pulp: A Film About Life, Death and Supermarkets (Matthew’s pick) and Dig! (Alex’s pick). See our complete A24 Double Bill Pairings on Letterboxd.
Read Dakota’s review of Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm as mentioned on the show.
