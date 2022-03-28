DC Universe Infinite Expands Globally (Now Live in Canada)

DC Comics dropped some Giganta-sized news for comic book fans today, announcing its premium digital comics subscription service DC Universe Infinite is expanding globally. The service is already live in Canada on iOS and Android, and it’s set to arrive in Australia and New Zealand on 3/29, the UK on 4/28 and in Brazil and Mexico in Summer 2022.
DC Universe Infinite currently offers over 25,000 comic books with new comics hitting the service six months after they arrive on retail shelves. “Recent additions for premium subscribers include Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn, The Nice House on the Lake, Superman: Son of Kal-El, I am Batman, Superman and the Authority and many more.”
The service also provides a fan-favourite community area for sounding off on the latest crossover event or taking part in Q&As.
DC Universe Infinite trailer:
DC Universe Infinite early adopters (singing up in the first 30 days) can purchase a one-year subscription for $59.99 CAD (+tax). After that an annual subscription will cost $89.99 CAD (+tax). Monthly subscriptions will cost $9.99 CAD (+tax).
