Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Trailer Makes its Glorious Debut

The Mandalorian’s eight-episode run on Disney+ was one of the 2019’s brightest pop culture moments. People couldn’t get enough of the show’s brooding, faceless hero, and his adorable companion, “Baby Yoda.”
Assuming COVID-19 doesn’t derail The Mandalorian season two’s production schedule, we have to wait until the fall before getting another hit of the show. But Disney is hooking Disney+ subscribers up with the next best thing.
On May 4th, Disney+ will release its eight-episode documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The show will let Star Wars fans nerd out by offering “an unprecedented look at the making of the series,” straight from the cast and crew.
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian trailer:
The Mandalorian is a thrilling series that looks like nothing else on television. Each episode has the look and feel of a $200 summer blockbuster. I can’t wait for the docu-series to reveal all the behind the scene magic that went into crafting such a spectacular show.
But most of all, I want to hear stories about how the writers came up with so many memorable characters, espescially IG-11, a suicidal droid voiced by Taika Waititi. The hell with Baby Yoda, I’m obsessed with IG-11. He didn’t have much screen time, but he left a Death Star-sized impression.
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian PosterDisney Gallery: The Mandalorian synopsis:
In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars — Monday, May 4 — “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.
New episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will stream every Friday on Disney+.
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian starts streaming on Disney+ on May 4th, 2020.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments