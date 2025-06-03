Exclusive Clip: Endless Cookie

The animated feature documentary, from Seth and Peter Scriver, explores the complex bond between two half brothers, one Indigenous, one white, spanning bustling 1980s Toronto to the present day isolated First Nations community of Shamattawa, in northern Manitoba. Through a series of vignettes in English and Cree – which run the gamut from tragedy to comedy and beyond – the two explore their differing experiences, their 16-year age gap, and a truly complicated relationship
Endless Cookie premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, and went on to win the Rogers Audience Award at its Canadian premiere at Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival. Ahead of its run in theatres, which begins on June 13, it opened this year’s imagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival this past Sunday.
Take a look at this clip from the film below now:
See the film when it opens across Canada on Friday, June 13, 2025.