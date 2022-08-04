Country Gold Mickey Reece

Fantasia 2022: Mickey Reece Talks COUNTRY GOLD, Garth Brooks, Oklahoma and more!

by    |  

Following its World Premiere at Montreal’s famed Fantasia Fest, Country Gold director/star Mickey Reece talks working on Oklahoma, his ambivalent relationship to Garth Brooks’ music, and more!




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement