Foundation Trailer: A New Look at Apple TV+’s Epic Sci-Fi Series

With the premiere date of September 24 just around the corner, Apple TV+ is finally lifting the curtain on its epic adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s towering science fiction series Foundation.
For those unfamiliar with Asimov’s highly influential tale, the Foundation novels track the collapse of a massive Empire (think the Fall of Rome on a galactic scale) into a dark age, and the efforts of a group of people to “shorten the darkness” by following blueprint laid out the brilliant scientist Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). The fall of this bloated, decadent Galactic Empire is all but assured, but it is the hope of Seldon and his followers to prevent this new dark age from lasting 30,000 years and shorten it to a few thousand if they can. However, the very idea that the Empire could collapse is slightly upsetting to the powers that be (Lee Pace, et al.) and they attempt to prevent Seldon’s plan from being actioned.
For all intents and purposes, the galaxy-spanning sci-fi drama appears to be Apple’s answer to Game of Thrones. We’ll take it! The original books take place over a period of centuries and millennia, so there’s plenty of material for them to work with here.
Watch the spectacular new Foundation trailer below:
Foundation features an absolutely incredible cast led by Jared Harris (The Terror) and Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire), including Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann,, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch. Executive Producer David S. Goyer is no stranger to fandom, having written the screenplays for Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, and the Blade movies.
Here’s the official Foundation synopsis:
The Galactic Empire has brought peace to thousands of worlds, but the beliefs of one man now threaten their very existence. Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
Foundation premieres September 24th on Apple TV+
Comments