GIVEAWAY: Celebrate Dramas in December with a BritBox subscription!

We’re back with one final BritBox Canada giveaway! This December, the popular BBC and ITV streaming service is adding over 75 classic British period dramas to their existing collection. The series will be joining an extensive catalogue that already includes the remastered 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, released this past September.
Some of the new series heading to BritBox include:
- North & South (2004): launching December 1
- Pride and Prejudice (1980): launching December 6
- Sense and Sensibility (2008): launching December 7
- Jane Eyre (1983): launching December 16
- Wuthering Heights (1978): launching December 16
- Tess of the D’Urbervilles (2008): launching December 17
- Great Expectations (2011): launching December 19
- Oliver Twist (1985): launching December 24
- Little Women (1970): launching December 28
- Vanity Fair (1998): launching December 30
To celebrate the release of this impressive treasury of titles
Scroll down for all of the giveaway details.
