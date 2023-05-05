That Shelf Senior Critic Victor Stiff sat down with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star, Sean Gunn to discuss the final chapter in the Guardians trilogy.
The conversation covers what sets Guardians Vol. 3 from the last two films and what makes this new installment worth the wait.
Check out That Shelf’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review here.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Interview: Sean Gunn
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Synopsis:
Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.
