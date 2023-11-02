Hands That Bind: Exclusive Clip

Canadian filmmaker Kyle Armstrong returns with an atmospheric drama just in time to keep the spooky season going just a bit longer. The film follows a farmhand who struggles to establish roots for his family in a world that is increasingly unfamiliar. After a worrying darkness settles over the land and mysterious, unexplainable occurrences begin to take place, his paranoia and desperation escalate just as the landowner’s son returns to claim his birthright.
Starring Oscar-nominee Bruce Dern and Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire), the Hands That Bind is set to hit Cineplex theatres this Friday when it will also become available on digital & on-demand. Ahead of its release, Mongrel Media and That Shelf are bringing you an exclusive clip set to give you just a taste of what to expect from the full feature. Check it out below now:
Hands That Bind hits select Canadian theatres November 3 and will also be available to watch on digital and on demand. Find out more here.
Comments