Hazel and Katniss and Harry and Starr Podcast: Fitting In

Hazel & Katniss & Harry & Starr is a weekly Canadian podcast about young adult literature, their film and television adaptations, and everything in between. Now in its sixth season, the podcast—hosted by film critic Joe Lipsett and English professor Brenna Clarke-Gray—aims to highlight the cultural worth of young adult and middle-grade texts, with a focus on Canadian, Indigenous and minority creatives and stories.
Join us weekly for deep dives, as well as a round of YA BINGO.
Book 6, Chapter 37: Fitting In
Joe and Brenna return to Canadian YA to discuss writer/director Molly McGlynn’s semi-autobiographical text, Fitting In (2023).
The film has a great cast and explores a compelling story of non-normative female bodies. We have a few issues with the film’s messaging, but overall the film is pretty enjoyable.
Plus: praise for lead actor Maddie Ziegler, wishing better for Ki Griffin’s Jax, a dilator montage, and plenty of running!
Read on for more about this week’s episode from co-host Joe Lipsett:
One of the mission statements of HKHS is to shine a light on specifically Canadian texts, so it’s always nice when Brenna and I have the opportunity to check one out.
Case in point: McGlynn’s personal film about being diagnosed with MRKH syndrome, which essentially means you’re born without a uterus. Obviously this has dramatic effects on not just reproduction, but also simply being able to have & enjoy sex.
As a teenager, this news would be devastating and the film does a great job of capturing the sort of identity crisis such a diagnosis creates. Partnered with the breast cancer recovery of Lindy (Ziegler)’s mother Rita (Emily Hampshire), Fitting In sparks some really fascinating conversations about what it means to be a woman when you don’t have all of the socially imposed parts. -JL
Subscribe to HKHS Pod: Apple Podcasts | Spotify (or anywhere else you get your podcasts!)
Follow the pod on Twitter, Instagram and BlueSky.
Comments