Hazel and Katniss and Harry and Starr Podcast: The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Hazel & Katniss & Harry & Starr is a weekly Canadian podcast about young adult literature, their film and television adaptations, and everything in between. Now in its sixth season, the podcast—hosted by film critic Joe Lipsett and English professor Brenna Clarke-Gray—aims to highlight the cultural worth of young adult and middle-grade texts, with a focus on Canadian, Indigenous and minority creatives and stories.
Join us weekly for deep dives, as well as a round of YA BINGO.
Book 6, Chapter 20: The Twilight Saga: New Moon
It’s Stephenie Meyer time as we, along with returning guest Jenny Nulf, tackle the second title in The Twilight Saga: New Moon.
Our main take-away? This is a deeply boring book and while Chris Weitz’s film isn’t more interesting, at least the actors, particularly Michael Sheen, bring some fun/camp to the proceedings.
Plus: Bella’s misread of Romeo & Juliet, pop parties in Salt Lake City, why no one can possibly be #TeamJacob and why Edward deserves to die.
Read on for more about this week’s episode from co-host Joe Lipsett:
One of my favourite things to do is torture Brenna. We’ve known each other for more than twenty years, so I’m well aware of what drives her batty:
- Walking in fantasy texts
- Dystopian books without politics
- Distracting CGI
- Poorly edited manuscripts
But her number one complaint? Abusive relationships in “romance” novels.
Enter the Twilight Saga, a series that embodies several of the aforementioned undesirable qualities. New Moon wound up being less egregious than Twilight, if only because it feels like even Stephenie Meyer can’t be bothered to care about the story or the characters.
Still, it’s always fun to get Brenna wound up over how boring Bella is or why Edward should have been allowed to sparkle to his death, which guarantees that this is a good listen! -JL
