Netflix has released a new trailer for their upcoming series, I Am Not Okay with This.
The show stars Sophia Lillis (It, Sharp Objects) as Sydney, a self-professed “boring 17-year-old white girl,” growing up in a small town and facing some very unique “issues.” Sydney has a lot on her plate. She’s dealing with the loss of her father, not fitting in at school, and her having a crush on her bestie. And as if that’s not already a lot to chew on, the kid also develops superpowers. What a life?!
While this story sounds ripped from an X-Men comic, the show is much more grounded; think Degrassi but with superpowers. There aren’t any city-destroying supervillain showdowns, but Sydney does experience end of the world emotional stakes because, as we all know, being a teenager in this day and age is no easy task. Take a look.
I Am Not Okay with This trailer:
I Am Not Okay with This is based on Charles Forsman’s indie comic of the same name. The show comes from the producers of Stranger Things and The End of the F***ing World, a couple series that know a thing or two about delivering riveting coming-of-age dramas.
I may or may not have already caught a few episodes of this show (make of that what you will). All I can say is that I’m all on board, and I can wait for I Am Not Okay with This to hit Netflix on February 26.
I Am Not Okay with This synopsis:
I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.
I Am Not Okay with This arrives on Netflix on February 26, 2020.
