I Swear Review: TIFF 2025

You might not know the name John Davidson, but his story is one worth telling. In Kirk Jones’ funny, frank, and uplifting I Swear, Davidson’s remarkable journey is chronicled in what is an undeniable crowd-pleaser. Filled with humour, heartbreak, and triumph, Jones has crafted a film as inspiring as its subject, which will leave TIFF audiences not only entertained but uplifted by Davidson’s extraordinary journey.
Based on the inspirational true story, I Swear introduces audiences to John, a small-town Scottish lad who, at the age of 15 in 1983, has a bright future ahead of him. He’s a star soccer player (or footballer for our U.K. friends) and a solid pupil, but one day he develops uncontrollable tics. These physical manifestations and vocal outbursts are characteristic of Tourette Syndrome, an affliction that was barely understood by the medical field at the time, let alone by a teenager and his family.
As his tics become progressively worse and more destructive, he finds himself ostracized from his friends, classmates, local community and even his own mother (Shirley Henderson). It is a lonely road for John until, 13 years after his first symptoms, he meets Dottie (Maxine Peake), the straight-talking, no-nonsense mother of one of his former classmates. Recently diagnosed with cancer, Dottie finds a kindred spirit in John. With Dottie’s support, John begins to accept himself, finding purpose in his newfound job and a friend in the community centre caretaker played by Peter Mullan.
Jones not only wrote the script but also directed it, portraying John’s story with warmth, grace, empathy, and humour. He skillfully depicts a life that, despite its physical and emotional pain, avoids melancholy or sensationalism. The Waking Ned Devine director avoids maudlin sentimentality in his script, which is elevated by Robert Aramayo’s (The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power) absolutely radiant performance.
Aramayo is revelatory as John. Aside from contending with the physical manifestation of Tourette Syndrome in his performance, Aramayo deftly delivers a full and likeable character. His frustration and exasperated sighs when he can’t control his outbursts are heartbreaking to witness, as is the lack of understanding from his own family. John is more than his Tourette’s and together with the script and Aramayo’s performance, viewers are treated to an exceptionally full-rounded human portrait.
Also worth singling out is Scott Ellis Watson as young John Davidson. The young actor shows real promise in his first film role. He effectively portrays the fear, shock, and dismay of a teenager grappling with involuntary tics, highlighting not only the physical condition but also the significant social strain it causes. Bullied at school, failing at sport, and getting non-existent support from his parents and headmaster, Watson has but a short time to introduce audiences to John, and he does so exceptionally well. This perfectly sets the stage for Aramayo’s great portrayal of the older John Davidson, maintaining a clear and consistent character between the two actors.
Characters grappling with mental or physical disabilities are often portrayed as one-dimensional, lacking the depth of real human experience. It’s rare to see them depicted as individuals with the same aspirations, emotions, and thoughts as anyone else. It is refreshing to see John navigate his own desires for friendship and a career in I Swear, as well as the things many take for granted, like the ability to experience local nightlife.
John’s story comes full circle as his efforts to educate parents, medical professionals, and law enforcement as an advocate for those with Tourette Syndrome. Bookending the film is the 2019 ceremony where he was awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for his tireless advocacy and educational efforts.
Truly uplifting, and with a vibrant 1980s and 1990s soundtrack, I Swear may just be the crowd-pleasing, feel-good film of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
