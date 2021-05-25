In the Heights Interviews: Director Jon M. Chu and Stars Dish on the Highly Anticipated Broadway Adaptation

That Shelf Managing Editor Jason Gorber chats with the cast and crew of the fantastic new musical In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash of the same name. We sat down for terrific conversations with director Jon M. Chu (Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, Crazy Rich Asians) and stars Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits about the challenges and joys of bringing this film to life.
First up is In the Heights director Jon M. Chu:
Next up are In the Heights stars Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera:
Then we have co-stars Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco and Gregory Diaz IV:
And finally we have the legendary Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits:
In the Heights premieres in theatres and HBO Max on June 11, 2021
