In the Heights Jon Chu

In the Heights Interviews: Director Jon M. Chu and Stars Dish on the Highly Anticipated Broadway Adaptation

by    |  

That Shelf Managing Editor Jason Gorber chats with the cast and crew of the fantastic new musical In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash of the same name. We sat down for terrific conversations with director Jon M. Chu (Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, Crazy Rich Asians) and stars Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits about the challenges and joys of bringing this film to life.

First up is In the Heights director Jon M. Chu:

Next up are In the Heights stars Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera:

Then we have co-stars Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco and Gregory Diaz IV:

Advertisements

And finally we have the legendary Olga Merediz and Jimmy Smits:

In the Heights premieres in theatres and HBO Max on June 11, 2021

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement