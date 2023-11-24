Interview: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton & Todd Haynes on May December

Editor-in-Chief Jason Gorber is back with a second round of interviews for Netflix’s latest drama, May December (read Pat Mullen’s review). After talking with Todd Haynes last week, he had the chance to also sit down with the film’s stars Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton…with a little more Haynes face time for good measure! Watch as they chat about bringing these characters to life, the meta challenge of acting about acting, and the casting process for such complex roles.
Watch both discussions below, with a bonus decades-old chat clip that thematically ties into just what the film conveys.
May December is currently screening in select theatres and will begin streaming on Netflix starting December 1.
