INTERVIEW: Noomi Rapace and Valdimar Jóhannsson talk Lamb

First-time director Vladimar Jóhannsson brings his contemporary Icelandic folk horror feature Lamb to theatres this Friday. Written by Jóhannsson and collaborator Sjón, the film follows a childless couple (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason) who discover a peculiar and extraordinary newborn in their barn. Deciding to raise the little one as their own, they are forced to battle sinister forces that return to reclaim the creature as one of their own.
That Shelf’s Managing Editor and Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber had a chance to sit down with Jóhannsson and the film’s star Rapace to talk about this otherworldly domestic genre drama that explores grief and parenthood. Watch the interview below now:
Lamb opens in theatres October 8.
Comments