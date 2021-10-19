Interview: RON’S GONE WRONG Art Director Karen DeJong

Locksmith Animation hits the big-screen big time this week with Ron’s Gone Wrong, the studio’s very first feature.
Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device—his “Best Friend in a Box”. As technology tends to, Ron malfunctions time and time again, making the two’s relationship wonderfully messy and action-packed. Set against the backdrop of our social-media obsessed world, Ron’s Gone Wrong digs deep to show us the meaning of true friendship.
Directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith, co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez, and written by Peter Baynham and Smith, the animated film boasts an impressive voice cast including Zach Galiafinakis, Olivia Colman, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, and Rob Delaney. The animated sci-fi comedy premiered to rave reviews earlier this month at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival and is set to hit theatres in North America this Friday.
That Shelf’s Managing Editor and Chief Film Critic sat down with the film’s Art Director, Karen DeJong, to talk about the new animated feature and about her remarkable career. Watch the interview below now:
Ron’s Gone Wrong opens nationwide October 22, 2021.
Comments