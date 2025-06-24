That Shelf spoke with Ironheart’s showrunner Chinaka Hodge and executive producer Ryan Coogler to discuss their new Marvel Television series. The show serves as an origin story for Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a Black teenage genius who uses her technical wizardry to build armour suits so advanced that Stark Industries could sue for copyright infringement.
Watch the video below to hear Hodge and Coogler discuss telling stories in an evolving MCU landscape, how Ironheart comments on Black joy and trauma, and their thoughts on the backlash facing shows led by underrepresented talent.
Ironheart Interview: Ryan Coogler & Chinaka Hodge
Ironheart Synopsis:
Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), determined to make her mark on the world, returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
Ironheart’s three-episode premiere arrives on Disney+ on June 24th at 9pm ET.