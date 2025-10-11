John Candy: I Like Me Review: A Touching Look at a Canadian Treasure

Many comedians and jokes from the twentieth century are now seen as dated or even distasteful by modern standards. But Canadian comedian John Candy is just as beloved now as he was in his heyday. Despite passing away suddenly over 30 years ago at the age of 43, he has been fondly remembered throughout the decades for his work in sketch comedy and in films such as Uncle Buck, Home Alone, Cool Runnings, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. The new documentary John Candy: I Like Me is a deep dive into Candy’s life and career, as well as the personal struggles he hid from those around him.
It’s no secret that John Candy faced various mental and physical problems throughout his career, and director Colin Hanks does a fantastic job at revealing these aspects through interviews with his friends and family. Their reactions speak volumes about the kind of person that he was, the immense impact he had on everyone, and the respect they had for him in return. Even when Candy was underpaid during his time on SCTV, his cast-mates acknowledged his frustration, understood his point of view, and even sided with him.
The documentary, produced by Ryan Reynolds, doesn’t shy away from the hardships of his early life or how they shaped the person he became. Like many comedians, Candy endured tragedy and used comedy as a form of escape. He lost his father to a heart attack on his fifth birthday, a moment that deeply affected him and cast a shadow over the rest of his life. Despite that and other. hardships, he remained a kind and gentle man—qualities that are hugely evident in the memories shared by those who knew him. The film takes time to explore this more personal side of Candy, and how, despite his flaws, he was able to bring laughter and joy through his work.
Documentaries are often not much more than a surface-level rundown of someone’s life and career, which is information that can be found these days with a quick search of Wikipedia. The ones that stand out are the ones that show their subjects in a new light, and which speak ably on the legacy of their subject—both of which John Candy: I Like Me does in spades. His impact is clear in behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes shared by other comedians and industry legends. What’s also clear is how much everyone wanted to collaborate with him—from comedy legend John Hughes to acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
Overall, John Candy: I Like Me is a funny, but more importantly, heartfelt look at the personal and professional life of a truly beloved comedian. It leaves you with a much deeper understanding of the man as both an entertainer and a person, and gives audiences the time and space to reflect gratefully on the joy he brought millions.
John Candy: I Like Me is streaming now on Prime Video.