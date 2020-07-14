If you love movies and months of social distancing is driving you stir-crazy, then we have great news for you.
The Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival launches on Tuesday, July 20th. This week and a half of drive-in screenings will provide audiences with fun (and safe) nights out of the house for some good old-fashioned trips to the movies. Remember those?
Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival runs until July 31st, and showcases 12 feature films from “countries hit hardest by the pandemic – France, China, Russia, USA, UK, Brazil, India, Canada and Italy.” The festival offers an eclectic mix of award-winning features, several of which are Canadian premieres.
The Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival kicks off with the Toronto premiere of the Canadian film The Cuban. The Cuban screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Sergio Navarretta, actor Ana Golja, screenwriter Alessandra Piccione, and executive producer Paul Golini.
And in case you’re wondering what to do if you’re sitting in your car and get hit with the munchies, a special app is being created for contactless delivery of snacks to your vehicle.
Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival Line-up
MONDAY, JULY 20, 2020
The Cuban
Country: Canada
Genre: Drama
English
Toronto Premiere
TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2020
Tomorrow’s a New Day
Domani è un altro giorno
Country: Italy
Genre: Comedy-Drama
Italian with English subtitles
Canadian Premiere
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020
Sheep Without a Shepherd
Wu sha
Country: China
Genre: Crime, Drama
Mandarin, Thai with English subtitles
Canadian Premiere
THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2020
Back To Maracanã
Country: Brazil
Genre: Comedy-Drama
Portuguese, Hebrew with English subtitles
FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020
Spread Your Wings
Donne-moi des ailes
Country: France
Genre: Adventure, Family
French, Norwegian with English subtitles
SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2020
If You Love Me
Se mi vuoi bene
Country: Italy
Genre: Comedy-Drama
Italian with English subtitles
Canadian Premiere
SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2020
Fisherman’s Friends
Country: UK
Genre: Comedy-Drama
English
Canadian Premiere
MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020
I Hate Summer
Odio l’estate
Country: Italy
Genre: Comedy
Italian with English subtitles
Canadian Premiere
TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020
T 34
Country: Russia
Genre: Action
Russian, German with English subtitles
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2020
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Country: USA
Genre: Comedy-Drama
English
THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020
Bala
Country: India
Genre: Comedy
Hindi with English subtitles
FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2020
If Only
Magari
Country: Italy
Genre: Drama
Italian with English subtitles
Canadian Premiere
The Toronto Premiere of Canada’s The Cuban, starring Oscar-winner Louis
Gossett Jr., and the Canadian Premiere of Italian drama If Only/Magari will open
and close, respectively, the inaugural edition of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival
at Ontario Place, co-hosted by ICFF, presented by IC Savings, and CHIN Radio/TV.
The festival’s 12 features hail from France, China, Russia, the USA, the UK, Brazil,
India, Canada and Italy – among them SXSW Audience Award-winner The Peanut
Butter Falcon, starring Dakota Johnson and Shia Labeouf, and the Canadian Premiere
of the box office record-breaking Chinese film Sheep Without a Shepherd/Wu sha.
Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival runs July 20 to 31.
For film descriptions, screening times and ticket information, visit www.icff.ca
