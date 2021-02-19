Lazarus Trailer: A Superpowered Hero Rises from the Darkness

Writer-director R.L. Scott’s gritty new action thriller Lazarus arrives on Tubi next Friday. The plot centres on a superpowered vigilante “raised from the darkness,” who fights to save his city.
Lazarus can’t compete with the spectacle of the DCEU – few films can – but if you’re down for an action flick full of brooding heroes, scheming villains, and loads of ass-kicking, this movie seems like lots of fun. Check out the trailer below.
Lazarus trailer:
Lazarus stars Sean Riggs (S.W.A.T., You) as the titular hero, Ray Lazarus. The movie also features Costas Mandylor (Saw IV), Aeriel Miranda (Straight Outta Compton), Shane Brolly (Underworld), and R&B superstar Mya (Chicago).
Lazarus synopsis:
Lazarus centers around a man (Sean Riggs) who is killed, but his death is a brief affair. Upon regaining consciousness, he discovers he has been gifted with extraordinary powers that allow him to super-heroically fight the organization responsible for plunging his city into darkness. Lazarus is written and directed by R.L. Scott. The film was produced by R.L. Scott, and Justin “Jtrx” Echols; and executive produced by Sean Riggs, Eddie Riggs, and Edward Davie.
Lazarus will debut exclusively on Tubi on Friday, February 26th.
Comments