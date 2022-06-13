Lightyear

Lightyear Video Review

by    |  

That Shelf’s Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber takes a look at the Toy Story prequel Lightyear, which features Chris Evans bringing life to the familiar character in ways that absolutely delight. Watch the video review below now:

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear opens in theatres on June 17.

Read Emma Badame’s Lightyear review.




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement