Lilo & Stitch Interview: Tia Carrere & Courtney B. Vance

That Shelf’s Victor Stiff sat down with Tia Carrere & Courtney B. Vance to discuss their work in Disney’s latest live-action reimagining, Lilo & Stitch.
Carrere who voiced Lilo’s older sister Nani in the animated original film, returns in a new role as Mrs. Kekoa, a kind-hearted social worker tasked with keeping tabs on Lilo and Nani. Vance joins the cast as Cobra Bubbles, a CIA agent investigating a potential alien threat.
The conversation covers why long-time fans should be excited, creating an authentic Hawaiian experience on the silver screen, and why Lilo & Stitch’s themes still resonate today.
Lilo & Stitch opens exclusively in theatres on May 23.
About Lilo & Stitch
A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken
family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers.