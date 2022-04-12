Loot: Premiere Date & First Look at Maya Rudolph’s New Workplace Comedy

Today Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for its new comedy series Loot, starring Maya Rudolph.
The Emmy Award-winning actress also serves as executive producer for the 10-episode workplace comedy. The first three episodes arrive on Friday, June 24th, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.
Loot reunites Rudolph with the show’s creators, Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. The trio also collaborated on Amazon’s shockingly slept on existential dramedy, Forever.
Loot’s ensemble cast also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Ron Funches (Undateable), Nat Faxon (Married) and Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside).
Loot synopsis:
In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.
Loot arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 24th, 2022.
