Make Your Picks: Download Our 2021 Oscar Ballot!

The Grand Dame of the Awards Season is almost upon us and it’s time to place your bets on where the chips will fall during the big event. Will Chloé Zhao and Nomadland make Oscar history? Will Anthony Hopkins pull out a win for his performance in The Father or does Chadwick Boseman have the Best Actor competition sewn up? This may be one of the most difficult years in the ceremony’s 93-year history to make predictions, despite a few key front runners.
After all, it’s been the longest awards race ever and every Academy member and movie fan has had more time to mull each and every category over—and over again. While we here at That Shelf have finalized our picks (and will be sharing them soon), we all know that the Oscars are likely to throw in some upsets and surprises no matter the situation and this year is unlikely to be an exception.
So place your bets and print out our ballot before it’s too late! Just click the image below to download, go with your gut, and see how you fare on the big night.
Tune in to the 93rd Academy Awards this coming Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and CTV. And follow the ceremony along with That Shelf on Twitter!
