Make Your Picks: Download Our 2024 Oscar Ballot!

Whether we’re ready for it or not, the Oscars are here again! We’ve finalized our picks and predictions here at That Shelf and are more than ready to ring in the end of a disappointingly predictable Awards Season. That said, there’s always a chance the Oscars have some surprises up their collective sleeves. Will it really be Oppenheimer‘s night, or could The Zone of Interest or Killers of the Flower Moon spoil the epic’s golden run? Then there’s the Best Actress race, one of the night’s only big question marks. Who will come out the winner: Lily Gladstone or Emma Stone?
So print out your ballot, then place your bets on ALL categories now! Just click the image below to download, go with your gut, and see how you fare on the big night.
This year’s telecast kicks off at 8pm ET on Sunday, March 10–both on ABC and CTV. Jimmy Kimmel is back as host, with Amelia Dimoldenberg set to lead the official pre-show. Find out what else to expect below:
