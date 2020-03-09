Marvel’s Final Black Widow Trailer Digs into Natasha’s Dark Past

As someone who enjoyed Black Panther, I must admit that I found the film’s CGI-heavy action sequences underwhelming. As fun as it is to watch, Black Panther’s cartoony combat prevents the film from ranking higher on my top MCU movie list. I loved the gritty hand-to-hand combat and excellent fight choreography in The Winter Soldier and Civil War. Which is why I’m so excited about the upcoming Black Widow movie.
If you’re a martial arts movie junkie like me, then this trailer offers lots to get excited about. Don’t get me wrong, director Cate Shortland isn’t making The Raid. But this story is plenty more grounded than the superpower-fuelled cosmic adventures we’ve seen in recent Marvel movies. Black Widow isn’t an overpowered hero like Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, or even Spider-Man. Instead, she relies on her wits and her combat training to beat-down any fool stupid enough to get in her way. Best of all, she does so in spectacular fashion.
Black Widow trailer:
Even if flashy John Wick-style combat isn’t your thing, this trailer still showcases some wild set-pieces. One sequence has Natasha free-falling from a plane while a supervillain tries to chop her to bits with a sword.
The new trailer also shows off a bit of character-building, with several instances of Natasha bonding with her family. Can we get a buddy movie featuring Natasha and her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) taking down dangerous targets?
Natasha has always been the most mysterious Avenger, and now we’ll finally get the deets on her elusive backstory. On top of that, the film has an exceptional cast who really pop in their short amount of time in this trailer. Best of all, the bone-crunching action sequences alone look like they’re worth the price of admission.
I’m so on board for this movie.
Black Widow synopsis:
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits theatres on April 30, 2020.
Black Widow arrives in theatres on April 30th, 2020.
