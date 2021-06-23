McDonald and Dodds: Get a Sneak Peek at Season 2

The popular BritBox mystery McDonald & Dodds is returning for a second season with a new set of mysteries and an abundance of familiar faces.
The detective series stars Jason Watkins (The Crown, W1A) as DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet, EastEnders) as DCI McDonald, a mismatched pair of detectives solving puzzling cases in and around the historic city of Bath. Dodds is a shy, enigmatic man happy to fade into the force’s background, while ambitious former Met officer McDonald brings with her all the bluster and hardened self-confidence of a London copper. The pair form a surprisingly effective crime-solving duo, much to their and everyone else’s surprise.
The first season of McDonald & Dodds consisted of two feature-length, well-received episodes so it’s unsurprising that the upcoming sophomore series is set to feature an additional 90 minutes. This time ’round, the core mystery revolves around a hot air balloon ride gone wrong—five passengers go up but only four return alive. The episodes feature a British boatload of notable guest stars including Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Martin Kemp (The Krays), Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa), and Patsy Kensit (Lethal Weapon 2) as the surviving passengers, and Rob Brydon (The Trip, Gavin & Stacey) as a specialist from the Air Incident Investigation Agency.
Originating network ITV has already commissioned a third series of the detective show, so now’s the time to catch up on what you’ve missed! Watch the first series on BritBox now, then tune in when the second series arrives on August 3.
If the sneak peek below is any indication, mystery-loving audiences are in for a treat:
And here’s the official Series 2 summary:
In the second season, DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and the unassuming DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) return with a growingly rumbustious, and ultimately highly effective crime solving partnership. As McDonald adjusts to life in picturesque Bath, she and DS Dodds investigate deaths across the supposedly sleepy Avon Valley. In each episode, they must investigate a new and compelling crime. In the season premiere, five friends take a hot air balloon trip but only four come back down alive, leaving McDonald & Dodds to untangle a complex web of lies spanning 30 years. The suspects weave a web of half-truths around McDonald and Dodds is drawn into a game of cat and mouse but who is pulling the strings? In a subsequent episode, a girls weekend away takes a sinister turn, when they wake up to hangovers from hell, and a rugby player is found dead on the railway line nearby, DCI McDonald and DS Dodds are called in to investigate.
