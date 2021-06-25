Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Trailer Brings Back a Phase One Villain

The MCU is back in theatres on September 3rd, with its new action epic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Check out the trailer below.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer:
Let’s be honest here: Shang-Chi is one of Marvel’s D-list characters, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be excited about this film. I’m a martial arts flick diehard, and nothing on Marvel’s release schedule has me as hyped up as Shang-Chi.
In the world of Marvel comics, nobody kicks as quite like Shang-Chi. People regard the man as the most badass fighter on the planet. That speaks volumes in a world with Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Elektra walking the streets. To do this character justice onscreen means at bare minimum delivering some John Wick-calibre fight choreography. And based on what we’ve seen from the trailers so far, director Destin Daniel Cretton nails it.
As for the character’s low profile? Who cares? The MCU has a stellar track record for transforming B-list (Iron Man) and C-list (Star-Lord) into pop culture icons. With Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu cast in the title role, Shang-Chi feels primed for a pop culture breakout.
Shang-Chi looks like one hell of a wild ride. Catch it in theatres on September 3rd.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings synopsis:
Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.
“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theatres on September 3rd, 2021.
