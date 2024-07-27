Metro Morning: Deadpool & Wolverine, Plus Fantasia Fest 2024

Jason Gorber dropped by CBC’s Metro Morning to talk about superhero fatigue, and whether Shawn Levy’s R-rated deadpan action-er Deadpool & Wolverine might just mark a return to form for Marvel. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, it sees fan-fave Wade Wilson set out to safeguard the multiverse, at the insistence of the Time Variance Authority, with an alt-dimension’s adamantium-clawed Logan at his side. But can the bickering odd couple complete the mission and save the world? You’ll have to hit the theatre to find out.
Tune in to also hear our Chief Film Critic weigh in with his highlights from this year’s Fantasia Fest!
Click here to tune into the discussion, or you can click the image below.
