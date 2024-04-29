Metro Morning: Hot Docs 2024 Marches On

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber dropped by CBC’s Metro Morning on Friday, April 26, to share his thoughts on this year’s Hot Docs line-up. The largest documentary film festival has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last few months, but it’s time to shine the spotlight on the films and the filmmakers—like the opening night film, Luther: Never Too Much.
