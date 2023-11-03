Metro Morning: Jason Gorber on Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber dropped by CBC’s Metro Morning today to talk about Sofia Coppola’s latest directorial effort, Priscilla – a fascinating take on the biopic genre. He shares Coppola’s unique perspective and how she handles Priscilla’s life both with and in the absence of Elvis, putting audiences in Priscilla’s world and focusing on her as her own person rather than as an accessory to her famous husband.
