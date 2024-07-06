Metro Morning: Kill

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber dropped by CBC’s Metro Morning to give listeners his take on the high-stakes Hindi-language release, Kill, from director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. If the film sounds familiar, that’s because it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September, where it was first runner-up for the Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award. The adrenaline-fuelled, ultra-violent thrill ride from screenwriters Bhat and Ayesha Syed has much to say beyond the blood bath and may just be the summer movie action fans have been waiting for.
Click here to tune into the discussion, or you can click the image below.
