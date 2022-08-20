Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: August 19

What’s better than Idris Elba? How about Idris Elba battling a vengeful lion? The new survival thriller Beast, helmed by Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur, sees the British actor go “full Liam Neeson” as a dad striving to protect his two teenage daughters on a trip gone horribly wrong. Based on an original idea from Jaime Primak-Sullivan, the heart-pounding actioner co-stars Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries, and one angry, CGI lion.
That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning yesterday to talk about the pluses and minuses of Elba’s latest.
Listen to the interview here or click the image below.Beast is now in theatres.
More on the film:
