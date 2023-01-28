Metro Morning Movie Recommendations: January 27

That Shelf Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber stopped by CBC’s Metro Morning yesterday to talk about director Brandon Cronenberg’s latest feature, Infinity Pool. Horrifyingly visceral and wholly original, the film has had industry tongues wagging since it premiered at Sundance as part of their Midnight program earlier this month. Luckily for science fiction and horror fans, it finally hits theatres in limited release this weekend.
