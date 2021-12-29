CBC Metro Morning

Metro Morning: Why rewatching old movies can be good for the soul

by    |  

Jason Gorber, freelance film critic and managing editor of That Shelf makes the case for revisiting your old favourites.

Click the image below to hear the full interview:

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement