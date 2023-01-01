Milestone Movie Anniversaries in 2023

Another year of film has come and gone, and with 2022 about to be a thing of the past, many are looking forward to what 2023 has to offer, hoping that the days of COVID-causing months-long delays are (finally) over. And while it’s always fun to anticipate long-awaited projects and discover new favourites, it’s also nice to reminisce and see which films are celebrating milestones in the next 365 days, including Jurassic Park, Die Hard, 2001, Vertigo and Steamboat Willie, which will be turning the big 9-5 this year.
We have compiled a list of significant anniversaries in 2023, where you will see some classics, as well as under-appreciated titles that may pique your interest.
10 Years
Spring Breakers (March 15)
The Place Beyond the Pines (March 29)
42 (April 12)
Iron Man 3 (May 3)
The Great Gatsby (May 10)
Star Trek Into Darkness (May 16)
Frances Ha (May 17)
Before Midnight (May 24)
Fast & Furious 6 (May 24)
This is the End (June 12)
Man of Steel (June 14)
Monsters University (June 21)
World War Z (June 21)
The Heat (June 28)
Despicable Me 2 (July 3)
Fruitvale Stations (July 12)
Pacific Rim (July 12)
The Conjuring (July 19)
The World’s End (July 19)
Blue Jasmine (July 26)
The Wolverine (July 26)
Short Term 12 (August 23)
Prisoners (September 20)
Gravity (October 4)
Captain Phillips (October 11)
12 Years a Slave (October 18)
Dallas Buyers Club (November 1)
Thor: The Dark World (November 8)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (November 22)
Nebraska (November 22)
Philomena (November 22)
Frozen (November 27)
Inside Llewyn Davis (December 6)
American Hustle (December 13)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (December 13)
Her (December 18)
The Wolf of Wall Street (December 25)
15 Years
Cloverfield (January 18)
In Bruges (February 8)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (April 18)
Iron Man (May 2)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (May 22)
Kung Fu Panda (June 6)
The Incredible Hulk (June 13)
Get Smart (June 20)
WALL-E (June 27)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (July 11)
The Dark Knight (July 18)
Mamma Mia! (July 18)
Step Brothers (July 25)
Pineapple Express (August 6)
Tropic Thunder (August 13)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (August 15)
Vicky Christina Barcelona (August 15)
Synecdoche, New York (October 24)
Slumdog Millionaire (November 12)
Quantum of Solace (November 14)
Bolt (November 21)
Twilight (November 21)
Milk (November 26)
Frost/Nixon (December 5)
Doubt (December 12)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (December 25)
Marley & Me (December 25)
20 Years
How to Love a Guy in 10 Days (February 7)
X2: X-Men United (April 30)
Daddy Day Care (May 9)
The Matrix Reloaded (May 15)
Bruce Almighty (May 23)
Finding Nemo (May 30)
2 Fast 2 Furious (June 6)
Hulk (June 20)
28 Days Later… (June 27)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (June 27)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (July 3)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (July 9)
Bad Boys II (July 18)
Freaky Friday (August 6)
Freddy vs. Jason (August 15)
Lost in Translation (September 12)
School of Rock (October 3)
Mystic River (October 3)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (October 10)
Brother Bear (October 24)
The Matrix Revolutions (November 5)
Elf (November 7)
Love Actually (November 7)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (November 14)
Oldboy (November 21)
Bad Santa (November 26)
Big Fish (December 10)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (December 17)
Monster (December 24)
Cold Mountain (December 25)
25 Years
The Wedding Singer (January 12)
Spice World (January 23)
The Big Lebowski (March 6)
Wild Things (March 20)
City of Angels (April 10)
Deep Impact (May 8)
Godzilla (May 19)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (May 22)
The Truman Show (June 5)
Mulan (June 19)
Armageddon (July 1)
Lethal Weapon 4 (July 10)
There’s Something About Mary (July 15)
The Mask of Zorro (July 17)
Saving Private Ryan (July 24)
The Parent Trap (July 29)
Halloween: H20 (August 5)
Blade (August 21)
Rush Hour (September 18)
Antz (October 2)
American History X (October 30)
Elizabeth (November 6)
The Waterboy (November 6)
A Bug’s Life (November 20)
Enemy of the State (November 20)
Babe: Pig in the City (November 25)
Shakespeare in Love (December 11)
Star Trek: Insurrection (December 11)
The Prince of Egypt (December 18)
You’ve Got Mail (December 18)
The Thin Red Line (December 23)
30 Years
Groundhog Day (February 12)
Army of Darkness (February 19)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (March 19)
Indecent Proposal (April 7)
The Sandlot (April 7)
What’s Love Got to Do with It (June 9)
Jurassic Park (June 11)
Last Action Hero (June 18)
Sleepless in Seattle (June 25)
Free Willy (July 16)
Hocus Pocus (July 16)
The Piano (July 22)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (July 28)
The Fugitive (August 6)
True Romance (September 10)
Dazed and Confused (September 24)
A Bronx Tale (September 29)
Cool Runnings (October 1)
Demolition Man (October 8)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (October 13)
Rudy (October 13)
Addams Family Values (November 19)
Mrs. Doubtfire (November 24)
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (December 10)
Wayne’s World 2 (December 10)
Schindler’s List (December 15)
Philadelphia (December 22)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (December 25)
35 Years
Beetlejuice (March 30)
Rambo III (May 25)
Big (June 3)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (June 22)
Coming to America (June 29)
Die Hard (July 15)
A Fish Called Wanda (July 15)
Child’s Play (November 9)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (December 2)
Twins (December 9)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (December 14)
Rain Man (December 16)
Working Girl (December 20)
40 Years
The King of Comedy (February 18)
The Evil Dead (April 15)
Flashdance (April 15)
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (May 25)
Tradings Places (June 8)
Octopussy (June 10)
Superman III (June 17)
Twilight Zone: The Movie (June 24)
National Lampoon’s Vacation (July 29)
Risky Business (August 5)
Never Say Never Again (October 7)
The Right Stuff (October 21)
Yentl (November 18)
Terms of Endearment (November 23)
Scarface (December 9)
45 Years
The Buddy Holly Story (May 18)
Grease (June 16)
National Lampoon’s Animal House (July 28)
Halloween (October 17)
The Wiz (October 24)
The Deer Hunter (December 8)
Superman (December 15)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (December 22)
50 Years
Paper Moon (January 1)
Live and Let Die (June 27)
American Graffiti (August 2)
Jesus Christ Superstar (August 17)
Mean Streets (October 2)
Disney’s Robin Hood (November 8)
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (November 20)
Serpico (December 5)
The Sting (December 25)
The Exorcist (December 26)
55 Years
Planet of the Apes (February 8)
The Producers (March 18)
2001: A Space Odyssey (April 2)
The Odd Couple (May 2)
Rosemary’s Baby (June 12)
Funny Girl (September 19)
Night of the Living Dead (October 1)
Bullitt (October 17)
Yellow Submarine (November 13)
Oliver! (December 11)
60 Years
Son of Flubber (January 16)
How the West Was Won (February 20)
The Birds (March 28)
Bye Bye Birdie (April 4)
Dr. No (May 8)
Cleopatra (June 12)
Irma La Douche (July 5)
The Great Escape (August 8)
Tom Jones (October 7)
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (November 7)
The Sword in the Stone (December 25)
65 Years
Gigi (January 1)
South Pacific (March 19)
Vertigo (May 9)
Touch of Evil (May 21)
Indiscreet (July 26)
The Big Country (August 13)
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (September 20)
Auntie Mame (December 27)
70 Years
Niagara (January 21)
Peter Pan (February 5)
House of Wax (April 10)
Shane (April 24)
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (July 15)
From Here to Eternity (August 5)
The Robe (September 16)
How to Marry a Millionaire (November 5)
75 Years
Hamlet (May 4)
The Emperor Waltz (May 26)
Easter Parade (June 30)
Red River (August 26)
Johnny Belinda (September 14)
The Red Shoes (October 22)
The Snake Pit (November 13)
The Three Musketeers (November 26)
80 Years
For Whom the Bells Tolls (July 16)
The Song of Bernadette (December 25)
85 Years
Jezebel (March 10)
The Adventures of Robin Hood (May 12)
Alexander’s Ragtime Band (May 24)
Marie Antoinette (July 8)
Love Finds Andy Hardy (July 13)
You Can’t Take it With You (September 1)
Boys Town (September 9)
90 Years
She Done Him Wrong (January 27)
42nd Street (March 11)
Cavalcade (April 15)
Gold Diggers of 1933 (May 27)
Dinner at Eight (August 29)
I’m No Angel (October 6)
Footlight Parade (October 21)
Little Women (November 24)
Dancing Lady (November 24)
95 Years
The Passion of the Joan of Arc (April 21)
Steamboat Willie (September 19)
100 Years
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (September 6)
The Ten Commandments (December 21)
