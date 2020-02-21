My Brilliant Friend: HBO Drops Season 2 Trailer

In 2018, My Brilliant Friend’s first season quietly captured the hearts of its dedicated audience. The series is based on Elena Ferrante’s acclaimed Neapolitan Novels series chronocling the intimately changing friendship between two young women.
After a critically lauded first season, the show returns for a second installment next month. Led by two flawless performances from Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti, the second season will adapt the second novel in Ferrante’s series, The Story of a New Name.
My Brilliant Friend: Season 2 Trailer:
If you are looking for an authentic, poignant, and heart-wrenching drama, the first season of My Brilliant Friend is available for your viewing right now on HBO platforms.
My Brilliant Friend season 2 synopsis:
When the most important friend in her life seems to have disappeared without a trace, Elena Greco, a now-elderly woman immersed in a house full of books, turns on her computer and starts writing the story of their friendship. Based on the bestselling series by Elena Ferrante.
My Brilliant Friend Season 2 arrives on HBO on Monday, March 16th at 10 pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments