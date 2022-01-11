Love him or hate him, Neymar is one of the best to ever step onto the pitch. On January 25th, Netflix will drop a splashy new series showcasing the soccer megastar.
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos looks at the Brazilian soccer god’s life on and off the field. The three-part limited series doesn’t hold back either, exploring both the glorious highs and crushing lows that come with being a modern legend.
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos Trailer:
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos Synopsis:
One of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in history – like you’ve never seen before. NEYMAR is a hero on the field and a controversial figure off. This three-part docuseries, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, gets up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, tracks his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain.
All while lifting the veil behind Neymar’s marketing machine, led with a tight grip by his father. This star-studded series features interviews with Beckham, Messi, Mbappé and many other legends, as they weigh in on Neymar’s place in sports history.
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos arrives on Netflix on January 25th, 2022.
