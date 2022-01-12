SAG Awards Nominations 2022: The Full List

Omicron? Omicron who? You’d never guess that the world was mid-pandemic, if the upbeat energy of event presenters Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens was anything to go by this morning. As was the case last year, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced via Instagram Live, with the two actresses running through the list of film and television award hopefuls ahead of the February 27 ceremony.
The majority of the short-listed candidates came as no surprise, with many nabbing spots on the heels of their Golden Globe nominations. The Power of the Dog continued to dominate this year’s award season with stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee all receiving kudos from the actor’s union, alongside expected nods for Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Will Smith (King Richard). In addition to the usual categories, previous Best Actress Award winner Helen Mirren has been tapped to receive the SAG organization’s 57th Life Achievement Award.
As with every year’s announcement, there were a few surprises to be found in the final list of nominees for both big screen and small. Both Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza) garnered their first major nods of the season, while shoe-in Kristen Stewart lost out on a SAG spot for her role as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. Spielberg’s West Side Story got a single nominations—Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose—but lost out on a nomination for the film’s talented ensemble.
Succession and Ted Lasso led the pack on the television side as the series received nominations for both their ensembles and for individual actors. Jean Smart also pulled off dual nominations for her performances in both Hacks and Mare of Easttown, while Netflix phenomenon Squid Game scored several nominations including nods for actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung.
The 28th SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Scroll down for the full list of the 2022 nominees:
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look up
House of Gucci
King Richard
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Hoyeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
