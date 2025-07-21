Oh, Hi! Review: Don’t Mess With Molly Gordon

Although Molly Gordon has been acting for over two decades, she has become an unofficial queen of Sundance, with three of her last five movies premiering at the festival. (Theater Camp and Am I Ok? rounding out the trio with Oh, Hi!) Despite her growing popularity, she continues to gravitate towards smaller movies that get limited releases, and Oh, Hi! is the most recent example of Gordon fitting into this niche.
Iris (Molly Gordon) and Isaac (Logan Lerman), a newly formed couple, embark on a romantic weekend getaway. At first, everything seems perfect, and nothing could get in the way of the connection they have. But after what seems like the ideal night together, things begin to unravel, revealing unexpected truths about their relationship and casting doubt on their compatibility.
At first, Oh, Hi! feels like any other movie that follows a couple while they’re still in the honeymoon phase. Everything is perfect, and their love will seemingly last forever. Gordon and Lerman have exceptional chemistry as a couple who are enchanted with one another, but are still learning about each other. They cook, read, and reminisce together, portraying a relationship that feels as though it could have been built over years. They are easy to root for and, despite the issues that begin to appear, it’s hard not to want them to make it.
As the story progresses, the narrative begins to feel a bit repetitive, as the confined setting with just two characters can drag. However, the film benefits from the way the characters slowly reveal more bout themselves to each other, keeping the dialogue fresh. The introduction of Max (Geraldine Viswanathan), Iris’s best friend, and Kenny (John Reynolds), Max’s boyfriend, attempts to shake up the dynamic, but unfortunately, they mostly mirror Iris’s thoughts and actions, failing to disrupt the story in a meaningful way. David Cross’s comedic talents, too, are underutilized. His role as Steve, the neighbour, is minimal, as he appears in fewer than three scenes, and his absence is notable in such a small cast.
Despite these flaws, Oh, Hi! is a pleasant surprise, further cementing Gordon’s growing prowess as a leading lady. While the film leans on some familiar tropes and suffers from a few repetitive moments due to its limited setting and characters, it ultimately takes an unexpected turn that will keep viewers on their toes.