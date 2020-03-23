One Day at a Time Trailer: TV’s Best Sitcom Makes Its Glorious Return

Last March, Netflix cancelled their beloved family sitcom, One Day at a Time. The streaming giant said that the viewership numbers weren’t high enough. We fans said, “It’s alright One Day at a Time, you were too good for this cruel and unforgiving world.”
The show’s contract with Netflix prohibited it from jumping over to another streaming platform. So, the hope of resurrecting the series was slim to none. But One Day at a Time’s very existence was already an act of defiance because, by network standards it shouldn’t exist in the first place.
First off, it’s a series about a Cuban American family, and the Latinx community makes up only 7.2% of roles in scripted streaming series. This feel-good family sitcom also features a teenage girl in a same-sex relationship. And this adolescent romance isn’t short-changed by showing up in some “very special episode.” It’s accepted as a natural fact of life.
One Day at a Time – a multi-cam comedy with a laugh track – explores difficult issues like addiction, mental illness, and immigration without finger-wagging. And that’s the beauty of the show, really. It tackles critical (and often divisive) social issues but never feels like a downer. The program isn’t just smart and well-written; it’s also one of the funniest scripted series of the past decade. The Grinch himself couldn’t get through an episode without the cast slapping a grin on his resting bitch face.
Last June, Pop TV swooped in for the save and renewed the show for a 13-episode fourth season. And once again, One Day at a Time beat the odds. The series makes its glorious return (and network debut) Tuesday, March 24th. If you’re a die-hard fan, the show couldn’t arrive at a better time. Here’s a little sample:
One Day at a Time trailer:
As a critic, I watch hundreds of movies and dozens of TV shows each year, and nothing gives me as much pure joy as One Day at a Time. Year after year, it hits number one on my list of viewing pleasures. It’s the only show capable of giving me fits of laughter one moment and then walloping me with the feels the next. I haven’t made it through a season without teardrops rolling down my face. I can’t express this enough: One Day at a Time is so damn good and definitely worth your time.
One Day at a Time synopsis:
A reimagining of the Norman Lear classic, centering on a Cuban-American family. Our heroine is a recently separated, former military mom (Justina Machado) navigating a new single life while raising her radical teenaged daughter and socially adept tween son, with the “help” of her old school Cuban-born mom (Rita Moreno) and a friends- without-benefits building manager named Schneider. The 13-episode first season of One Day at a Time is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and Small Fish Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Michael Garcia are executive producers.
One Day at a Time arrives on Pop TV on March 24th, 2020.
