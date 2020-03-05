Ozark’s third season hits Netflix on March 27th, and the streaming giant dropped a new trailer to make sure that we don’t forget it. Because in 2020, even shows as adored as Ozark get left behind in viewers’ madcap scrambles to stay on top of the never-ending stream of content.
Ozark is an addictive series that knows how to get its hooks into you. It’s a pulpy, violent, and anxiety-inducing crime-thriller in the spirit of Breaking Bad, except this series burns through plot at a breakneck pace. The show’s pacing and implausibility are part of the fun. Each episode throws so many twists and turns at viewers you would swear there’s nowhere left for the story to go. Every episode of Ozark feels as though it could be the last.
Based on the latest trailer, season three will stick to the series’ proven formula.
Ozark Season 3 trailer:
I won’t lie. I raced through season one but haven’t started the second season, despite enjoying the show. There’s so much TV to stay on top of right now that starting a new season of anything feels like a life-altering commitment. But based on what I’ve heard from people up to speed on the show, watching Ozark still feels like plugging your adrenal glands into an electrical socket.
I need to get back on the Ozark wagon, Stat.
Ozark Season 3 synopsis:
It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.
