Promising Young Woman Trailer: Thank You Santa!

Sure to make all your holidays naughty and nice, here’s a new Promising Young Woman trailer. The revenge thriller starring Carey Mulligan is now set for a Christmas release after COVID crashed its planned April run. Oddly enough, it was the first film I saw at a pre-screening following the Oscars and I can tell you that it’s worth the wait. (It topped my list for the best of the year so far in June.) The film premiered at Sundance in January and earned rave reviews, especially for Mulligan’s performance.
This wickedly fun tale features Carey Mulligan as Cassie, a woman with a “naughty list” of her own. She gets even with predatory men, teaching them lessons perfectly timed for the #MeToo era. Besides Mulligan’s sensational performance, the film is a must-see directorial debut from filmmaker/actress Emerald Fennell, whom audiences can see reprise her role as Camilla Parker-Bowles in the upcoming season of The Crown. Promising Young Woman also stars Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, and a soundtrack full of banger pop hits.
Synopsis: From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.
Promising Young Woman opens on December 25.
