Queen of the Castle Review: From Real Housewife to Royal Restorer

Not Your Typical Real Housewife.
Not Your Typical Home Renovation Show.
From a bedazzled hard hat (complete with a tiara) to purchasing a 944-year-old, 27,000-square-foot castle in the county of Kent, England, Dr. Ann Kaplan Mulholland is anything but typical.
Within the first few minutes of Queen of the Castle, it’s clear that this new CTV Life series breaks away from the mold of typical home restoration shows. Combining design sketches with landscape and shots of nature—all set to a whimsical orchestral soundtrack (reminiscent of another beloved British series)—the show’s tone mirrors the charming cast and town—warm, welcoming, and full of surprises.
With the last of their children leaving the family home, Ann—a former Real Housewife of Toronto and self-made billionaire, and her entrepreneur husband, Dr. Stephen Mulholland, knew it was time for a change. They decided to take advantage of a U.K. Ancestry visa and moved to England, where they began looking into purchasing property.
No strangers to real estate (the couple own eleven revenue-generating properties around the world), they decided to take the plunge on a new project: renovating the historic Lympne Castle, a mere 50-minutes south-east of London. For these self-proclaimed ‘Luxury Nomads,’ it was another opportunity to transform a property to reflect the unique tone of the local community. Seeing untapped potential in the neglected, 11th-century castle—with more spiderwebs than Arachnophobia—Ann was ready to turn this diamond in the rough into a shining gem.
The restoration plan for Lympne Castle is ambitious, and includes a 20-room luxury hotel, an event space for 220 people, two stunning gardens (one possibly featuring a pool or pond), a bistro and a bar.
As Ann and Stephen immerse themselves in the nearby old market town of Hythe, they work closely with the locals, gaining their trust as new residents and business owners. In the first episode, we meet the lovely Rosemary, who shares with Ann the proper way to prepare a British cup of tea—she insists it’s milk first, of course. Their blunt chauffeur, Simon, isn’t shy about sharing his opinions, especially regarding Ann’s gluten-free, vegan dishes. Kate, the castle manager, and her husband Mike, the estate manager, are also key figures in the restoration process. They help Ann navigate challenges as they work together to open The Naughty Dog—a cheeky bistro serving gourmet hot dogs (or as Ann likes to call them, “Haute dogs”)—in just six weeks to help fund the restoration.
Along the way, Ann and her team encounter plenty of challenges, from re-potting olive trees to a nerve-wracking moment when a crane lifts a generator over a stone wall after the original one proved too weak for the new kitchen. Whether it’s her bold fashion sense or love for puns, Ann’s ability to create a sense of camaraderie with the team radiates throughout. A dual Masters degree holder—one in Finance and another in Spirituality—Ann brings a unique perspective to her business ventures by fostering trust and comfort through kindness and connection, making Queen of the Castle quite an enjoyable, cozy watch.
Queen of the Castle premieres Wednesday, March 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CTV Life, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. It streams the next day on Crave.