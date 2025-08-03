SDCC 2025 Review: Comic-Con Excels in Creating Immersive Experiences

Each year, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) attendees must make the difficult decision of choosing what they will do each day. There are countless things vying for their attention inside and outside the convention centre. Regrettably, there’s no way to do it all in just four days — especially when almost everything involves standing in a line that could last minutes, hours or, in some cases, even days. Most con-goers are familiar with the competing draw of the exhibit floor and panels. But one of SDCC’s more unique features is the number of off-site experiences and after-hours events on offer. Studios wisely embrace the opportunity to promote their latest and most popular projects to the near-200,000 fans in attendance via one-of-a-kind activations.
Adult Swim
For another year, the channel dedicated to mature, original content took over the grassy area behind the convention centre to offer attendees some of the strangest interactive experiences. This year’s theme was “Pirate Purrrty on The Green.” The activation featured staff in full pirate garb with varying levels of commitment to pirate-speak and a giant crow’s nest at the green’s centre. Attendees could also unleash their inner feline with giant scratching post photo ops. There were several unique, interactive stations related to Adult Swim’s current and upcoming programming:
- Common Side Effects Mushroom Hunt involved a search for hidden fungi, which then permitted fans to claim an exclusive plush from the upcoming series.
- Rick and Morty Buttworld Bounce House was an inflatable tribute to one of the show’s most bizarre dimensions, complete with fart sounds.
- Smiling Friends Break Room featured a life-size recreation of the show’s iconic break room, where you could snap a photo and get an exclusive pin.
- Women Wearing Shoulder Pads’ Adopt-a-Cuy Station was inspired by the upcoming series, and invited attendees to dress up and take home their own plush cuy (a.k.a. guinea pig). Outfits ranged from tiny hats and sunglasses to bunny ears and strawberry onesies.
- DIRECTV face-painting zone allowed fans to choose custom designs from Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends and more.
The purrrty continued after hours with a celebration of 20 years of Robot Chicken, live table reads and outdoor screenings of new, full-length episodes.
Clown in a Cornfield
AMC Networks followed up their previous Anne Rice-inspired genre theme by partnering with Shudder. This year, they staged an activation that immersed visitors in the hit horror film, Clown in a Cornfield. Fans found themselves in Kettle Springs during the ill-fated Founders Day parade. A Frendo the Clown float marked the centre of the attraction. While visitors waited to enter the cornfield, townspeople walked around debating the event’s safety and the threat all these outsiders presented to their traditions.
Groups were then gathered to hear a list of safety precautions. They were also asked to verbally absolve Kettle Springs from any liability if you failed to survive or lost a limb. Then, you entered the dark corn maze. This engaging attraction was on par with some of the most fun haunted house theme park rides. Frendos wielding chainsaws popped out of dark corners, young people asking for help were dragged off into the stalks and various other jump scares chased fans through the maze. One character eventually guided the frightened could-be victims to a locked door with a riddle. Later, another hid everyone in a barn surrounded by clowns before sending them into the safety of the sunlight.
Maze survivors were treated to carnival games, slushies, gummies, popcorn, a souvenir bag and poster. The film begins streaming on Shudder and AMC+ on Aug. 8.
Disney
Disney Entertainment Television (DET) went big this year, taking over downtown San Diego with four activations promoting a range of programs.
Abbott Elementary
After a very successful “Ava Fest,” everyone’s favourite sitcom about teachers returned to SDCC. This year, they recreated the recent season’s low-key fundraiser with “A Very Abbott Block Party.” The entrance featured a photo-op with a 3D, clay-style rendering of the cast, which sat in the shadow of a giant Ferris wheel guests could ride.
Inside, fans received premium giveaways at the Lost and Found booth, claiming personalized bucket hats or waist packs. They could also enjoy flavoured icy treats, pose for an AI-generated caricature and earn a fantastic pin set featuring the show’s main characters riding a school bus. The only downside was backed-up printers prevented quick turnarounds. As a result, many were left waiting in line for hours while guests lingered inside to collect their personalized artwork.
Alien: Earth
FX brought “The Wreckage,” an immersive experience that dropped fans in the middle of the USCSS Maginot’s crash site. During the day, attendees were invited to walk through the ruins of egg containment units and broken specimen tubes. At the end of the network of twists and turns, visitors found photo-ops, a collectible pin and an Alien-themed beverage.
However, for a few hours in the evening, you could instead experience “The Wreckage: Code Red.” This was an interactive, mission-based narrative in which participants accepted roles as part of the Maginot’s crew. Before they could be deployed, their training was interrupted by a crisis caused by an unknown alien species’ escape. Even though both experiences unfolded in the same space, interacting with the crew in the after-hours version was way more exciting.
King of the Hill
After concluding its 13-season run in 2009, fans of the animated Texans are rejoicing about the show’s return to Hulu. Everyone was invited to celebrate the series’ revival with a good ole Texas cookout. The event included backyard games, such as ring toss and corn hole, BBQ snacks, a cold can of Alamo water and themed photo-ops. Game winners earned themselves an apron covered in the show’s catchphrases or Alamo koozies.
In addition, everyone was allowed to customize a trucker hat. They could choose from a selection of patches that represented a key aspect of the show, including “Dale’s Dead Bug,” “Sugarfoot’s” or “Mega Lo Mart.” It was like being welcomed into the beloved Arlen alley to hang out and share a (non-alcoholic) beverage.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
To promote the second season of the YA fantasy series, the activation centred on the world of Rick Riordan’s second novel, Sea of Monsters. The experience began with a lengthy, 10-question quiz that decided which God would claim the participant. Inside, fans could take an awkward photo via a wall-mounted tablet before entering a diner. There, they were treated to an enthusiastic show and near-miss with a sea monster that attacked the restaurant. Survivors could then trade exclusive drachma coins for God-inspired swag (a nice water bottle, baseball cap or t-shirt) distributed by the Grey Sisters.
While this activation had all the makings of a great experience, the execution was a little ill-conceived. The result was long wait times as everyone thoughtfully completed the test and struggled with the tablet’s skewed camera angle.
Fandom Party
The Fandom Party is the hottest ticket at SDCC every year. In fact, the demand was so high, they were compelled to move to a lottery system a few years ago.
Partnering with Universal Orlando Resort for its eighth annual event, they provided guests with glimpses of the recently launched Universal Epic Universe. Acclaimed theme park characters, Hiccup and Astrid, travelled from the Isle of Berk to have lively conversations and take photos with fans of How to Train Your Dragon. Guests could take away a part of the Dark Universe via custom face paint or stunning temporary body art featuring classic Universal Monsters. You could also explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic, Celestial Park and Super Nintendo World. Party goers were also invited to snap photos with a life-size replica of the Motorcycle Forma featured in Bandai Namco’s “Code Vein II,” as well as a wandering “Elf on the Shelf.”
Before the night’s end, fans were treated to an epic concert from atop the Hard Rock Hotel’s FLOAT rooftop lounge. This year’s headliners were the rock band, The All-American Rejects. They infused the space with awesome energy and engaged the audience with banter. A crowd highlight was cheering the band on as it berated the Elf, which had the audacity to take the stage during their performance. The cherry on top of a great night was everyone got to take home an interactive baby Niffler shoulder plush from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Paramount+’s The Lodge
Each year, Paramount+’s The Lodge is one of the most popular off-sites of the con. Groups of fans were welcomed hourly to enjoy a variety of experiences based on the streaming service’s top properties. This year:
- The Dexter: Resurrection Vault presented a disturbingly iconic collection of relics and keepsakes from the franchise, including the “Trinity Killer’s” hammer, and offered attendees a bloody souvenir dishtowel.
- The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy area invited fans into an oversized Starfleet holodeck, inspired by episodes in the upcoming season. Guests could enjoy a cosmic mocktail and take home a branded tote bag.
- The Landman Patch Café reconstructed the series’ favourite watering hole, serving signature (and secret menu) drinks in a M*Tex souvenir mug.
- NCIS: Tony & Ziva brought fans behind the scenes of a covert operation for a motion photo-op and rejuvenating macarons.
- Guests could celebrate the legacy of the Mission: Impossible franchise with a one-of-a-kind photo-op that recreated the iconic scene from the first film in which Ethan Hunt is lowered from the ceiling into the high-security vault.
- In addition, Pluto TV’s Popcorn Bar offered free classic movie theatre snacks, slushies and a unique photo opportunity. Guests could also test their arm in a target practice challenge at the CBS Sports Clubhouse or search for essential but elusive portable fans that doubled as power banks.
Peacefest
DC Studios hailed the return of Peacemaker season 2 on HBO Max with a three-day concert experience. With up to six shows a day, lucky guests who beat the flawed reservation system or succeeded in the standby line revelled in a tricked-out, series-inspired bar. Party-goers received a replica Peacemaker mask and rocked out to Way Cool Jr., a hair metal cover band. Predictably, they delighted audiences with Christopher Smith’s favourite hits from the 1980s.
The playlist included “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Living on a Prayer” and the show’s theme song, “Do You Wanna Taste It?” The set was then followed by an unexpected tribute to the recently passed, Ozzy Osbourne, with an encore performance of “Crazy Train.” Spread across the venue were photo ops, including’s Peacemaker’s slick new motorcycle that will debut this season. There was also an arcade station and a Vigilante’s Hero S* Merch Shop.
Thunderbolts Treatz Truck
Marvel Studios brought some sweet relief from the heat with a themed ice cream truck. Fittingly, it featured signature flavours named after each of Thunderbolts’ New Avengers. Fans could grab free soft serve, win exclusive t-shirts and take fun pics with the team. “Strawberry Red Glory,” inspired by Red Guardian, was a big hit, serving up vanilla ice cream with strawberry topping and red gummy bears.
**Kudos to the actors
It’s worth noting that this year featured some of the best character actors and entertainers. They created truly immersive experiences across all the activations, no matter the fandom. Shout out to everyone who braved the heat to transport fans into their favourite worlds.